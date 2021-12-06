Beijing olympics
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Calls Out The Olympics For Racial DiscriminationSha'Carri Richardson calls out the Olympics for racial discrimination after Kamila Valieva particpated in the Winter Olympics, despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsSnowboard Legend Shaun White Announces He Will Retire After Beijing OlympicsShaun White says he's retiring after the conclusion of the Beijing Olympics.By Cole Blake
- SportsJoe Biden Takes A Stand Against The Beijing OlympicsAmerican athletes will still be allowed to go to the games.By Alexander Cole