beg for mercy
- Original Content50 Cent Vs Young Buck: Who Had The Better Verse?Before the Instagram mudslinging, 50 Cent and Young Bucked waged war over who could outdo the other on wax. With countless classics to pick from, it's time to determine which of the two G-Unit stalwarts came out on top with a brand new edition of "Who Had the Better Verse?"By Robert Blair
- NewsG-Unit & Dr. Dre Haunted The Streets On "G'D Up"G-Unit and Dr. Dre laced the streets with a classic. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 10 G-Unit TracksRevisit one of hip-hop's dopest crews. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content#TBT: G-UnitRevisiting G-Unit's 2002-2003 mixtape run culminating in "Beg For Mercy."By Danny Schwartz