beats electronics
- LifeGet A Free Three Month Subscription To Apple Music With New BeatsX HeadphonesIt's the perfect time to buy new headphones.By hnhh
- NewsApple Officially Announces Purchase Of Beats ElectronicsApple's acquisition of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's Beats Electronics is official.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNew Yorkers React To Dr.Dre 's Recent $3.2 Billion Dollar DealHNHH hits the streets of NYC to find out peoples' reaction to Dr. Dre's big deal with Apple.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChief Keef Previews Headphones From His Beats By Keef LineChief Keef previews a pair of headphones from his Beats By Keef line.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDr. Dre Says He's Inspired To Get Back In Studio, Eminem's Album Is Almost FinishedDr. Dre speaks on his new addition to the Beats Electronics brand, Eminem's album, and getting inspired to go back in the studio.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Receive $60 Million In Investments For Digital Music ServiceDr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have secured $60 million in funding for their digital music service, Daisy.By Rose Lilah