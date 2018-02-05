beartrap sounds
- NewsBlackbear Is Back With "The 1"Blackbear is back with a video for his new song "The 1."By Aron A.
- MusicRiFF RAFF Previews Lil Pump CollaborationA snippet of RiFF RAFF's new collaboration with Lil Pump is currently making the rounds.By Devin Ch
- NewsRiFF RAFF Links Up With Dolla Bill Gates & Philthy Rich On "Big Ballers"Riff Raff links up with Philthy Rich and Dolla Bill Gates for "Big Ballers." By Aron A.
- MusicRiFF RAFF Signs $500K Deal With Blackbear's "Beartrap Sound"RiFF RAFF and Blackbear take a step forward in the music industry. By Aron A.