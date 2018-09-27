Be Safe
- MusicLil Xan Shares Third & Final Album Cover For "Be Safe"Lil Xan is now on his third album cover for "Be Safe."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Removes Mac Miller From "Be Safe" Album CoverLil Xan's new album will be out on February 3.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Xan Wears His Heart On His Sleeve In "Watch Me Fall"Lil Xan roams the streets in search of a higher purpose. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Xan Promises Growth With Upcoming Single "Watch Me Fall"Lil Xan's new single "Watch Me Fall" will be out on January 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Cancels Upcoming Concerts To Work On Mac Miller Tribute Album: ReportFive of Lil Xan's upcoming concerts have been canceled. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Xan's "Be Safe" Cover Art Is A Drawing Of Mac MillerLil Xan's new project will be released on December 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Reveals Mac Miller's Last Words To Him Inspired Next Project's TitleLil Xan speaks on the last words Mac Miller ever told him and what he's naming his next project.By Alex Zidel