baz luhrmann
- MoviesElvis Biopic Casts Its Lead Actor & It's Not G-EazyAustin Butler has been chosen to play Elvis Presley.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy In Talks To Play Elvis Presley In Upcoming BiopicG-Eazy's gunning to play the Hillbilly Cat in an upcoming film on Elvis Presley.By Aron A.
- TVNetflix Cancels "The Get Down"RIP "The Get Down."By Danny Schwartz
- TVNas A "Huge Creative Force" On Netflix Hip Hop Series "The Get Down"Executive producer Baz Luhrmann details Nas' role on the upcoming '70s hip hop drama.By Danny Schwartz