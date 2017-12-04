bayern munich
- SportsUEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: Ronaldo Faces Manchester United TestUEFA has drawn the groups for the opening round of Champions League play.By Devin Ch
- SportsReal Madrid Outclass Bayern Munich With Two Away GoalsReal Madrid is one step closer to the Champions League Finals.By Devin Ch
- SportsManchester United's Romelu Lukaku Signs With Jay-Z's Roc NationJay-Z signs a 2nd soccer star to his Roc Nation sports agency.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil B Thinks The Boston Celtics Have Benefited From His "BasedGod" BlessingsLil B's support may in fact count for something in sports. By Matt F