batmanonthebeatz
- MusicTHEMXXNLIGHT Croons Over A Sledgren Beat Once Again On "Ride"Singing twin duo THEMXXNLIGHT just dropped their new EP titled "Double Trouble," including the standout single "Ride" that features a catchy beat and smooth vocals to match.By Keenan Higgins
- News24Hrs Links With TheMXXNLIGHT On "Signs"THEMXXNLIGHT return with a new collab with 24hrs, "Signs."By Aron A.
- NewsTHEMXXNLIGHT Releases Ultra Smooth New Song "All Alone"THEMXXNLIGHT recruit a slew of producers for their new single, "All Alone."By Aron A.
- NewsAround MeTrip Sixx makes his HNHH debut, with the premiere of "Around Me."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsBucket ListLuuie's back.By Lloyd Jaffe