bashing
- EntertainmentIggy Azalea Claps Back At Career Critic: "Imagine Having To F*ck Wendy Williams"Iggy snapped.By Zaynab
- MusicLittle Mix Nude Video Concept Stolen From Dixie Chicks According To Piers MorganHe seems to think all contemporary content is 100 percent original.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Treyway Stunts On Rivals: Bank Accounts & MuscleHis clip comes after 69's altercation with Slim 400.By Zaynab
- MusicRuss Slams Mac Miller Fans Saying He Should've Died Instead: "F*ck You"Russ ain't rocking with this type of hate.By Zaynab
- MusicQuavo Co-Signs Nav’s XXL Freshman BashingQuavo agrees with Nav about the XXL hate.By Kevin Goddard