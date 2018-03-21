Barz Day Wednesday
- NewsChris Rivers Is Back With "Stay Hungry"Chris Rivers drops off another Barz Day Wednesday entry.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Freestyles Over Isaiah Rashad's "Shot You Down"Chris Rivers comes through with "Now Or Never" for this week's Barz Day Wednesday.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Rhymes Over 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "FEFE" On "Free Free"Chris Rivers takes on "FEFE" for Barz Day Wednesday.By Alex Zidel
- NewsChris Rivers Brings Smooth Vibes On "What's It Worth"Chris Rivers tackles Jay Rock production for this week's track.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Embraces Individuality On New Track "Be You"Chris Rivers is back for another Barz Day Wednesday track.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On Drake's "I'm Upset"Chris Rivers comes through with his latest record, "You're Lonely."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On J. Cole's "Is She Gon Pop"Chris Rivers is back with his latest track, "Art Of Destruction."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Pays His Respect To XXXTENTACION On "RIP X"Chris Rivers is back with another "Barz Day Wednesday" entry.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Tackles A Biggie Beat On "Gimme The Boost"Chris Rivers hops on Biggie's "Gimme The Loot" for his latest joint.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Continues His Impressive Run With "Y'all Know Me"Chris Rivers is back for another one with "Y'all Know Me."By Alex Zidel
- NewsChris Rivers Hops On A$AP Rocky Instrumental For "I Am He"Chris Rivers comes with his new track, "I Am He."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Hops On A Mac Miller Beat For "Can't Fight The Healing"Chris Rivers flips Mac Miller's "Fight The Feeling" for his latest freestyle.By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On Royce Da 5'9"'s "Caterpillar"Chris Rivers drops off his freestyle over Royce Da 5'9"' "Caterpillar."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Drops Off New Track "This Is Depression"Chris Rivers tackles Childish Gambino's "This Is America" for his new track. By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Flips A Cardi B Instrumental For "I Like It Like Rap" On New FreestyleChris Rivers returns for another Barz Day Wednesday entry.
By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Flips Big Sean's "Living Single" For "Birds"Chris Rivers drops off his latest entry into his weekly installment with "Birds."By Aron A.
- NewsChris Rivers Tackles J.Cole Production On "Love, Yourself"Chris Rivers drops off his latest song, "Love, Yourself."By Aron A.