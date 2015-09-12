Bang 3 Pt. 2
- NewsChief Keef's Parking Lot Hologram Performance Shut DownKeef's attempt to continue "Bang 3 Hologram Fest" in a parking lot was (predictably) thwarted. By Angus Walker
- NewsChief Keef Hologram Concert Cancelled Yet AgainL.A. venue cancels Chief Keef's "Bang 3 Hologram Fest"; Keef moves the concert to the parking lot next-door. See what happens next on FilmOn.com. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Chief Keef's "Bang 3 Pt. 2"Nothing but bangers on brand new Chief Keef project "Bang 3 Pt. 2."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChief Keef Announces "Bang 3 Hologram Fest," Will Debut "Bang 3 Pt. 2"Chief Keef announces "Bang 3 Hologram Fest" in L.A., where he'll debut "Bang 3 Pt. 2." By Angus Walker