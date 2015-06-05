baker
- InterviewsJay Rock Talks Getting Pranked By Kendrick, "90059," & What's Next For TDEWatch HNHH's exclusive interview with TDE's Jay Rock. By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsDeJ Loaf On Weed Brownie Experience: "The Worst Thing To Ever Happen To Me"We sat down with DeJ Loaf to talk roller rinks, edibles, and her debut album.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsMachine Gun Kelly Talks Meek-Drake Beef, Upcoming Album, Tour Life, & MoreWatch our exclusive interview with Machine Gun Kelly.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsYazz Talks "Empire" Season 2, Working With TimbalandYazz talks to HNHH about what to expect from Season 2 of Empire, as well as his upcoming solo material.By Trevor Smith