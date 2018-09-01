baddie gi
- MusicCardi B Indicted By Grand Jury In Strip Club Beatdown CaseCardi B has formally been indicted in her ongoing legal case.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Might Face Stiffer Charges In Assault Case Involving 6ix9ine's GirlfriendCardi B was in court today for the first day of her assault trial.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Catches Warning From Judge Over Strip Club Assault CaseFrom catching licks to catching breaks. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B's Strip Club Fight Reportedly Turns Legal: "Side Piece" & Sister Plan To SueBaddie Gi and her sister Jade are taking the fight to the next level.By Zaynab