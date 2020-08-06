Bad Boy Curse
Music
112 Singer Slim Refutes Claim That Group Was Hit With "Bad Boy Curse"
Slim called talks of "Bad Boy Curse" conspiracy "comical" before discussing why 112 eventually broke up (and are currently in a legal battle against once another).
By
Erika Marie
Aug 06, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE