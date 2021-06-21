Back Outside Tour
- MusicLil Durk Proves DJ Akademiks Wrong, Reveals Earnings From Lil Baby Joint TourLil Durk reveals how many tickets sold to his joint tour with Lil Baby, proving DJ Akademiks very wrong.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Shares New Concert Footage & Reschedules Detroit ShowLil Durk shared video from his recent show in Philidelphia on Twitter, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicAkademiks Doubts Lil Baby & Lil Durk Can Sell Out Joint TourLil Baby and Lil Durk are set to hit the road on the "Back Outside" tour but Akademiks says they're having trouble selling out shows. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Announces "Back Outside" Tour Dates With Lil DurkLil Baby is back outside, announcing his 2021 tour with special guest Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel