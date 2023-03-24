ayahuasca
- MusicAndre 3000 Recalls Turning Into A "Panther" During A Wild Ayahuasca Trip In HawaiiAndre 3000 says his experience during an ayahuasca trip served as an inspiration for his new project.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Recalls Jaden Smith Introducing Her To AyahuascaJada Pinkett Smith says that her son, Jaden, "opened up a whole new world of healing" by introducing her to ayahuasca.By Cole Blake
- SportsJake Paul Claims He Did Ayahuasca With Aaron RodgersJake Paul is also considering the whole darkness retreat thing.By Alexander Cole