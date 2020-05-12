aya Wade
TV
Boosie Badazz Has Been Offered A Reality Dating Show Much Like "Flavor Of Love"
Boosie Badazz already has a reality series on the way, but other networks are trying to get him to be featured on a dating show, much like VH1's "Flavor of Love."
By
Erika Marie
May 12, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE