Word On The Street: Awwsome Vs Not Awesome With Shy Glizzy
This week's edition of Word On The Street is Awwsome. Featuring Shy Glizzy.
By
Rose Lilah
Sep 12, 2014
Awwsome (Freestyle)
A$AP Ant links up with Tootie Ro for a freestyle over Shy Glizzy's "Awwsome".
By
Kevin Goddard
Jul 08, 2014
