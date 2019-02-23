avenatti
- MusicR. Kelly Denies Having Sexual Intercourse With Aaliyah's MotherR. Kelly is calling BS on Lisa Van Allen's allegations of incestuous behavior.ByDevin Ch39.0K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Hasn't Contacted His Children Since 2017: ReportInsiders are calling BS on R. Kelly's impassioned "performance" during the Gayle King interview. ByDevin Ch1332 Views
- MusicR. Kelly Arrested Over Unpaid Child SupportR. Kelly is headed to jail after failing to secure $160,000 in child support.ByDevin Ch24.7K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Imminent Jail Time If He Doesn't Post $160k In Child SupportR. Kelly is running out of funds and plausible alibis.ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett & Robert Kraft Derided In SNL "Shark Tank" ParodyJohn Mulaney was the host for a raucous edition of SNL last night.ByDevin Ch9.6K Views
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Is Set At $1 MillionR. Kelly's personal finances are reportedly a mess.ByDevin Ch8.8K Views