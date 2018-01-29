August 08
- MusicRavyn Lenae's New Album Receives All The Love On Our "R&B Season" UpdateR&B lovers should also check out AUGUST 08's latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAugust 08 Can't Help But To "Spiral" Out Of Control On Latest SingleLove is an emotion filled with twists and turns. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStream 88Rising's Compilation Project "Head In The Clouds"The 88Rising label releases their debut project "Head In The Clouds."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRich Brian, Higher Brothers, August 08 & Joji Link For "Midsummer Madness"88Rising brings out the big guns for melodic new single.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRich Brian Reveals "Amen" Tracklist Feat. Offset, Joji & MoreRich Brian's album drops February 2nd. By Aron A.