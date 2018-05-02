assassin's creed
- GamingXbox Game Pass Rumored To Be Getting UbiSoft+ SoonGaming subscription services are the future.By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingFuture "Assassin's Creed" Titles May Span Multiple Time Periods In One GameThe future of gaming is bright. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation Mid-Year Sale Discounts Over 850 GamesPlayStation gamers rejoice! By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Assassin's Creed Odyssey" Announced By UbiSoftThe assassins head to Greece.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTech N9ne & Royce 5'9 Join Forever M.C. & It's Different For "Assassin's Creed (Remix)"Forever M.C. and It's Different grab everybody for the remix. By Matthew Parizot