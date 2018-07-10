asian rap
- NewsKris Wu's "Antares" Album Features Travis Scott, Jhene Aiko, & MoreKris Wu's debut album is here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKeith Ape Drops Off Frenetic "My Wrist Cleaner Than Water"Keith Ape spits bars in his native tongue. By Mitch Findlay
- News88rising & Yung Bans Sing The Darker Side of Summer On "Red Rubies"Rich Brian, Yung Bans and more watch the rubies bleed.By Brynjar Chapman
- Music88Rising Share Release Date For "Head In The Clouds" Collaboration Album88Rising are looking to solidify their place in the game. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosHigher Brothers & BlocBoy JB Bust Moves In "Let It Go" Visuals88Rising continues to bring cultures together with "Let It Go." By Mitch Findlay