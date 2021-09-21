as cruel as school children
- MusicGym Class Heroes "As Cruel As School Children" Turns 17In 2006, "As Cruel As School Children," arrived. We're revisiting the genre-blending project and its impact on Rap, Rock, and Pop. See what GCH guitarist Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo told us about the record as he reflected on its 17th anniversary.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentTravie McCoy On Working With Drake & Lil Wayne, Tyga Relationship & The Future Of Gym Class HeroesGym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy discusses his influence on the new generation, his leaked collab with The Alchemist & Lil Wayne, battling addiction, and his thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly's foray into pop-punk. By Aron A.