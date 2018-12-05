Antonio Gates
- SportsAntonio Gates & Julius Peppers "Deserve" Hall Of Fame, Legendary Tight End ClaimsGates and Peppers were both named semifinalists for the Hall this week.ByBen Mock634 Views
- SportsThe Jets Should Grab Philip Rivers, Claims Antonio GatesThe tight end believes his former QB has still got it.ByBen Mock1029 Views
- SportsChargers' Antonio Gates Issues Statement Regarding His RetirementOne of the best tight ends ever is walking away from the game.ByAlexander Cole1364 Views
- SportsAntonio Gates Hopes To Play Next SeasonThe tight end has played 16 NFL seasons.ByAlexander Cole704 Views
- SportsAntonio Gates Disagrees With LeBron James' Statement About NFL "Slave Mentality"Gates isn't buying it. ByKarlton Jahmal5.7K Views
- SportsAntonio Gates' Home Burglarized While His Kids Were Inside: ReportThieves reportedly targeted Gates' garage during break-in.ByKyle Rooney1337 Views