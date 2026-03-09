News
antitrust lawsuit
Music
Live Nation & The DOJ Reach Settlement In Antitrust Case, Sort Of
There's a lot of confusion and anger over the DOJ and Live Nation's agreed upon settlement and it seems this is nowhere near over yet.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 09, 2026