anti-hate policy
- MusicR. Kelly's Streaming Numbers Spike After Spotify Removes Him From Playlists: ReportR. Kelly's streaming numbers are still in tact.ByAron A.2.2K Views
- Music50 Cent Calls Out Spotify For Their Anti-Hate Policy Against XXXTentacion & R. Kelly50 Cent is now using Twitter to get his opinions out.ByAlex Zidel25.2K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion & Tay-K Also Dropped From Spotify Playlists Under New Anti-Hate PolicyXXXTentacion and Tay-K are the latest artists to get swept up by Spotify's new policy. ByMatthew Parizot9.8K Views
- MusicSpotify Removes R. Kelly's Music From PlaylistsSpotify takes action against R. Kelly. ByMatthew Parizot2.5K Views