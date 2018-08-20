annecdote
- LifeWill Smith & Jaden Smith Stock Up Target Store: "JUST" Water & Piggyback RidesThe father-son duo hit the Tribeca Location.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAnna Kendrick Called President Obama An "Asshole" & Got Away With ItLaughter ensued.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWill Smith Tells The Story Of His Father Confronting A Murderous GangsterThe man was a straight up G.By Zaynab
- GossipWinona Ryder Married Keanu Reeves In "Dracula" & Might Still Be MarriedKeanu Reeves wasn't even aware of his relationship status with his co-star.By Zaynab