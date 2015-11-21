And the Anonymous Nobody
- Music VideosDe La Soul Release The "Royalty Capes" Video De La Soul deliver their latest video, "Royalty Capes." By Aron A.
- Original ContentVote: Who Should Win Best Rap Album At The 2017 Grammys?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentVote: Who Had The Best Project Of August 2016?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream De La Soul's First Album In 12 Years, "And the Anonymous Nobody…"De La Soul finally releases "And the Anonymous Nobody…"By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPainDe La Soul delivers the first single from their upcoming album "And the Anonymous Nobody..."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Reveal Tracklist & Cover Art For "And the Anonymous Nobody" AlbumFeatures include Snoop Dogg, Usher, & 2 Chainz.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Delays Album, Releases "For Your Pain & Suffering" EPOriginally slated to come out today, "And the Anonymous Nobody" gets pushed back to August.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDe La Soul Sets New Release Date For Upcoming AlbumDe La Soul's "And the Anonymous Nobody" will be released in April 2016. By Angus Walker