anchorman 2
- EntertainmentSteve Carrell Is Down To Do An "Anchorman 3"Is Brick back?By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsRobin Thicke - Ride Like The Wind Feat. Ron BurgundyRon Burgundy of Anchorman collaborates with Robin Thicke for "Ride Like The Wind."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake To Appear In "Anchorman 2" With Big AfroDrake will be making a cameo in "Anchorman 2" rocking a large afro and 1970s look. By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Joins The Cast Of "Anchorman 2"Kanye West looks to be making an appearance in the upcoming comedy movie "Anchorman 2".By Kevin Goddard