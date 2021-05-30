Amethyst of Morning
Music
Medhane Keeps It Short-Yet-Soulful On New EP "Amethyst Of Morning"
The project clocks in at just 22 minutes long, but the positive impression Medhane leaves on you with his new EP "Amethyst Of Morning" lasts way longer.
By
Keenan Higgins
May 30, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE