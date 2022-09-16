Alo Mind Full
Pop Culture
Kanye West Says He Hasn't "Read Any Book," Likens Reading To "Eating Brussel Sprouts"
The 45-year-old appeared on the "Alo Mind Full" Podcast to chat about everything from technology in education to GAP and Adidas.
By
Hayley Hynes
Sep 16, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE