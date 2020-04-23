Alicia
- NewsAlicia Keys Recruits SiR For "Three Hour Drive" A COLORS SHOW PerformanceAlicia Keys teams up with SiR to perform a rendition of "Three Hour Drive" off her new album, "ALICIA" for "A COLORS SHOW."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAlicia Keys Teams Up With Tierra Whack On "Me x 7"Alicia Keys and Tierra Whack lament about relationship woes on "Me x 7"By Alexander Cole
- MusicAlicia Keys Shares "ALICIA" Tracklist Ft. Jill Scott, Tierra Whack, Snoh Aalegra, MiguelThe singer's seventh studio album drops this Friday (Sept. 18).By Erika Marie
- NewsAlicia Keys Doesn't Want People To Forget That "Love Looks Better"The singer returns with another single that's said to be featured on her forthcoming album, "Alicia."By Erika Marie
- NewsAlicia Keys Inspires With Encouraging Single "Good Job"Alicia Keys is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album "Alicia" and shares an uplifting single titled "Good Job."By Erika Marie