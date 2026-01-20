album reviews

News
Reviews
A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review
Don’t Be Dumb doesn’t redefine A$AP Rocky, which is what many artists attempt after a decade-long hiatus. Instead, it finds him comfortable within his wheelhouse, reaffirming his ear for production, his eye for talent, and a sense of taste that resists easy categorization.
By
Aron A.
January 20, 2026