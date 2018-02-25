Akira Toriyama
- Gaming"Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission" Video Game Trailer Has ArrivedReady, Fight!By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentDragon Ball Characters: A Beginner’s GuideIf you're new to Dragon Ball, or just need a refresher, here are all the essential characters you need to know.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Premieres In North AmericaThe legendary Saiyan has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Goku Balloon Will Fly In Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeGoku makes it big. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Spoiler Filled Synopsis Hits The InternetThe Super Saiyan narrative continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Trailer Reconstructs Goku, Vegeta, & Broly's OriginsA new trailer dives deeper into the plot. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Leak Hints At A Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta AppearanceIt would be the first canon appearance of the fusion.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" Movie Teaser Reveals New VillainA new Saiyan approaches.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentReason For Super Saiyan Golden Hair Transformation RevealedGoku's golden hair finally has meaning. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" Movie Slated For December Release"Dragon Ball Super" the show is ending, but the movie will take its place.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentThe Best Moment In Each "Dragon Ball Super" SagaWith "Dragon Ball Super" coming to an end, we highlight the best moment in each saga.By Karlton Jahmal