akachi beats
- NewsNorth Carolina Artist Mikey100K Levels Up On His New EP "Who Needs Friends 2"Mikey100K has got our attention with his latest EP.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMikey100K Flows Smoothly Over PnB Rock Production On "Indecisive"A special Thanksgiving gift from Mikey100K.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrill Sammy Releases "Playboy x Mansion"Trill Sammy comes through with his new banger "Playboy x Mansion."
By Aron A.
- MixtapesK$upreme Drops Off "Sorry 4 The Flex" MixtapeK$upreme drops off another mixtape with "Sorry 4 The Flex." By Aron A.