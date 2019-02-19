Air Jordan 7 Ray Allen
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 "Ray Allen" Drops Next Weekend: Official DetailsThese sneakers pay homage to Ray Allen's time with the Milwaukee Bucks.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 “Ray Allen” Coming Soon: Detailed Images RevealedCloser look at the upcoming Ray Allen AJ7.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 “Ray Allen” Release Date Announced"Ray Allen" Air Jordan 7 releasing in June, as a nod to the 23rd anniversary of his draft class.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 “Ray Allen” Colorway Rumored For 2019: First LookClassic Bucks vibes on this upcoming Air Jordan 7.By Kyle Rooney