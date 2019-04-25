Air Jordan 5 Trophy Room
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 X Trophy Room Releasing Soon: Closer LookThe highly anticipated collaboration drops on May 18th.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersCharlamagne, DJ Envy Gifted Exclusive "Trophy Room" Air Jordan 5 PackMarcus Jordan sent "Trophy Room" 5s to The Breakfast Club.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersTrophy Room Air Jordan 5 "Ice Blue" Drops May 18th: DetailsAnother highly anticipated Jordan Brand collab is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTrophy Room X Air Jordan 5 JSP Collab Is Coming Soon: First LookThe new collaboration could be coming very soon.By Alexander Cole