Air Jordan 5 Inspire
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Inspire" Drops This Weekend: Official PhotosThis Jordan 5 appeals to those nostalgic for the Fab Five era.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Inspire" Now Set To Debut This Weekend: Release InfoNew 5s releasing via Footaction on July 6.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 Retro SP "Inspire" Drops In August: Closer LookAnother big release for Jordan Brand is rumored this summer.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 "Inspire" Release Details AnnouncedMichigan vibes on the upcoming "Inspire" AJ5.By Kyle Rooney