Air Jordan 3 Tinker black grey
- SneakersDJ Khaled Flexes Unreleased Air Jordans In New IG Video: WatchKhaled has all of the Jordan Brand hookups.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black/Grey" Drops This Month: Closer LookTinker Hatfield's influence is coming to another Jordan sneaker.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" To Drop In August: Detailed LookThe Tinker Hatfield Jordan 3 gets another entry.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black/Grey" Release Date AnnouncedNew Tinker AJ3 rumored to drop August 15.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker Rumored To Drop In Black/Grey ColorwayAnother AJ3 Tinker set to release this Summer.By Kyle Rooney