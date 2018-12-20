air jordan 3 tinker black cement
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Official Photos Finally RevealedThe latest Jordan Brand release is coming on Saturday.ByAlexander Cole6.8K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Drops Saturday: How To CopAnother great Air Jordan release is happening this weekend.ByAlexander Cole4.2K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Drops This Weekend: On-Foot ImagesTinker Hatfield's original sketch of the Air Jordan 3 comes alive once again. ByAlexander Cole11.3K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Official Images & Release Date"Black Cement" AJ3 Tinker scheduled to release July 27.ByKyle Rooney30.6K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" To Drop In August: Detailed LookThe Tinker Hatfield Jordan 3 gets another entry.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 Tinker “Black Cement” Rumored For 2019More "Tinker" AJ3s coming in 2019.ByKyle Rooney5.2K Views