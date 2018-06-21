Air Jordan 1 court purple
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Court Purple" Looks Perfect For Kings FansAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" looks just as smooth as expected in the latest in-hand photos. By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Court Purple” Coming Soon: Video PreviewAir Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" will reportedly hit retailers on April 4th in men's and grade school sizes.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple" Expected For 2020: First LookAnother dope colorway of the AJ1 is rumored to be on the way.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Court Purple" Release Date, New Images RevealedOur best look yet at the "Court Purple" AJ1.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Court Purple" To Release This YearPreview one of the new, upcoming Air Jordan 1s.By Kyle Rooney