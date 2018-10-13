admiration
- RandomBlocBoy JB Expresses Fondness For TrumpBlocBoy JB took to Twitter to tell his followers that he's starting to take a liking to President Donald Trump.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyonce Pulls Up On Ryan Destiny To Express Admiration"24-year-old me almost fainted," Destiny said.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Praises Kodak Black For "Amazing" Album & Asks For Tips About "Purity"The newly-freed man created one of Drake's favorite albums.By Zaynab
- MusicBenny Blanco On Potential Drake Collaboration: "I Wouldn't Want To Mess It Up"The Grammy award-winning artist is still humble.By Zaynab
- MusicJID & Wale Hint At Future Collaboration: "Dassa No Brainer, My Boy""This shyt so fye."By Zaynab
- MusicNormani Shuts Down Beyonce Comparisons: "I Was Born NORMANI. I Will Die NORMANI."Her latest performance earned the singer an unwanted title.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Is "SHOOK" By Adele's Presence At Concert: "I Love This Woman"Their mutual stanning is adorable.By Zaynab