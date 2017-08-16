adjua styles
- TVStyles P Felt "More Failure Than Guilt" After Cheating On Wife Adjua StylesStyles P says wife Adjua Styles "sometimes uses sex as a weapon" after he had an affair and admits to being "very less kind."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsStyles P's Wife Adjua Styles Talks Healing After Losing A Child To SuicideStyles P & Adjua Styles are featured on the current season of "Marriage Boot Camp" where they process through their 25-year marriage.By Erika Marie
- TVCeeLo Green, Joseline Hernandez, Styles P Join "Marriage Boot Camp"Michel'le and Bianca Bonnie will be featured as well.By Erika Marie
- TVStyles P & Wife Adjua To Join "Marriage Boot Camp": ReportThe couple have been married for 24 years.By Erika Marie
- MusicStyles P & Wife Adjua Open Up About Their Daughter's Death In Emotional InterviewStyles and his wife open up in an emotional interview.By Mitch Findlay