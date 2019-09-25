Adidas yeezy Boost 350 v2 Yeshaya
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yeshaya" Release Date Announced: Official ImagesYeshaya Yeezys set to drop on January 25.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Yeshaya” Coming Soon: On-Foot ImagesOur best look yet at the upcoming Yeshaya Yeezys.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yeshaya" Revealed: New DetailsAnother similar colorway is hitting the market.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Releasing In Purple "Yeshaya" ColorwayPurple Yeezys rumored to debut in January.By Kyle Rooney