adam mckay
- TechMark Rylance's "Don't Look Up" Character Compared To Elon Musk & Other Controversial BillionairesAdam McKay's new film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill – check it out on Netflix before the weekend ends.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesLeonardo DiCaprio Dove Into A Frozen Lake To Save His Dog While Filming "Don't Look Up"Leonardo DiCaprio dove into a frozen lake while filming "Don't Look Up" to save his dog.By Cole Blake
- MoviesHBO To Adapt "Parasite" Into Limited Series By Adam McKay & Bong Joon HoIt seems like "Parasite" is getting an HBO adaptation.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentJohn C. Reilly Says He's "All-In" For "Step Brothers" SequelJohn C. Reilly is keeping the "Step Brothers 2" dream alive.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Ferrell-Produced Comedy "Ibiza" May Be Sued By The Real Ibiza IslandIbiza residents aren't too happy about the new Netflix comedy.By Matthew Parizot
- TVWill Ferrell & Adam McKay Produce New Netflix Series "Dead To Me"The duo behind your favorite comedies are teaming up again.By Matthew Parizot