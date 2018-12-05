acts
- MusicOzuna Confirms Extortion Plot Surrounding Gay Porno Filmed While He Was A MinorA recently-slain latin trap star is accused of extorting Ozuna for several years now.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott & Logic Tapped As Headliners For Boston Calling 2019Black Star will also reunite for the 3-day festival.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Announces Openers For The "Injured Generation" TourThree known eccentrics were chosen for the "Injured Generation" tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Future & Pusha-T To Headline 2019 Primavera Festival LineupHip-hop's finest are landing in foreign markets!By Devin Ch