abortion laws
- Pop CultureWhite House Declares Abortions Must Be Provided In Medical Emergencies Regardless Of State LawHospitals that decline to provide abortions in such cases could have financial penalities or the termination of their Medicare provider agreements.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentFederal Judge Blocks Indiana's Second-Trimester Abortion BanJudge Sarah Evans Baker halted the anti-abortion bill.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMissouri's Last Abortion Clinic Gets License Renewal DeclinedThe Missouri Health Department declined the renewal.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMichigan Hotel Offers Free Rooms To Women Seeking Abortions: ReportThe Yale Hotel manager offering free rooms to women undergoing abortions. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSinger Billie Ellish Blasts Abortion-Ban & "B*tches In The F**king White House"Billie Ellish was not here for the problematic bill.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentModel Emily Ratajkowski Protests Anti-Abortion Laws By Posing NudeRihanna and Kylie Jenner also shared the opposing views. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentAlabama Senate Pushes Bill To Jail Doctors Who Perform AbortionsThe bill would result in a life sentence for doctors. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentActress Alyssa Milano Suggests Sex Strike To Halt Anti-Abortion LawAlyssa Milano calls for a sex-strike.By Aida C.