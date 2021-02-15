99Jamz
- MusicConway Gives Advice To Young Rappers About Street LifeHe tells young stars on the rise that they need to protect the bag, protect the brand, and to create generational wealth.By Erika Marie
- MusicRubi Rose Thinks Rappers Are "Habitual Cheaters"She can't say she would never date someone in the industry again, but she has decided to keep her relationships off of the internet.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Denies Rumors That Gucci Mane Finessed $5K From HimDeb Antney claims that Gucci took $5K from French & promised to lay a verse, but instead ran off with the money.By Erika Marie
- MusicFredo Bang Denies Beefing With NBA YoungBoy: "I Wish Him The Best"He believes that certain fans on social media thrive on seeing rappers at odds with one another.By Erika Marie