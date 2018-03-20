7L & Esoteric
- MusicCzarface & MF DOOM's New Album Drops This WeekCzarface and MF DOOM are releasing their new album "Super What?" this Friday, May 7th. By Mitch Findlay
- Mixtapes"Czarface Meets Ghostface" Relieves MF DOOM Of His Vigilante DutiesCzarface taps Ghostface Killah for vigilante jury duty.By Devin Ch
- NewsGhostface Killah & Czarface Announce New Album With "Iron Claw"Ghostface, 7L & Esoteric, and Inspectah Deck wreak havoc. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCzarface & MF Doom Rep Underground Lyricism On "CZARFACE Meets Metal Face""Czarface Meets Metal Face" is an engaging journey through a twisted comic book landscape. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCzarface & MF Doom Collide In The Furious "Bombs Thrown"Lyrical bombs are indeed thrown on the latest Czarface and MF Doom collaboration.By Mitch Findlay