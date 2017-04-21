7 Series
- NewsKid Ink Drops Second Single Of The Day With "On Demand"Kid Ink links up with Maaly Raw for "On Demand."By Aron A.
- NewsKid Ink Comes Through With His Latest Single "His & Hers"Kid Ink comes through with his latest single "His & Hers."By Aron A.
- Music VideosKid Ink "Sweet Chin Music" VideoCheck out Kid Ink's new video for "Sweet Chin Music."By Matt F
- NewsSupersoakaKid Ink drops off a new Murda Beatz-produced banger called "SuperSoaka," off his upcoming "7 Series" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLotteryListen to Kid Ink's new release "Lottery."By Kevin Goddard